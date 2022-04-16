GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $54,897.67 and approximately $393.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,434,319 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.