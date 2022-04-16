Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on the stock.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.22. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 2,605.38 ($33.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,048.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,272.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

