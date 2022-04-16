Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.56. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

