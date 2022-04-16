GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $1,634,000.00 in Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00.

GPRO opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.