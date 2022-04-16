Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Insider Acquires $20,050.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) insider Phil Gutry bought 5,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,763.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GRPH stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphite Bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 262,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

