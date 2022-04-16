Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 12,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,518 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.