Guggenheim Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

