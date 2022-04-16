Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 30.14 ($0.39).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 32.76 ($0.43) on Tuesday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($38,943.90). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($100,990.36).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

