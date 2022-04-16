HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 101,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In related news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.