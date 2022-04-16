Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

HDIUF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDIUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

