Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

HDIUF stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDIUF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.