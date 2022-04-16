Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Harmonic by 4,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 67,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 481,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.54. 575,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $885.94 million, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

