Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

