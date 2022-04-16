Head to Head Survey: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) versus Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

18.3% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 4.82 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -7.00 Sonendo $33.20 million 2.28 -$48.50 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonendo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Item 9 Labs and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Item 9 Labs currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Sonendo has a consensus price target of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 317.42%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona. It also operates and sells medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary franchises under the Unity Rd brand name. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software that integrates digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.