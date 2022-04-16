HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($80.43) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 106,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,086. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.