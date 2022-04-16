Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

