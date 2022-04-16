Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Purchases 660 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £785.40 ($1,023.46).

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.19. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,191.83%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

