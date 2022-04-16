HoDooi Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.07 or 0.07562695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.04 or 1.00109637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00053534 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.