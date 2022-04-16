HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HP by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 63,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HP by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 501,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.