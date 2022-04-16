HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,240 shares of company stock worth $9,777,920. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $19.79 on Friday, hitting $445.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.40 and its 200-day moving average is $609.28.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

