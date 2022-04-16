Huobi BTC Price Hits $40,458.06 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $357,041.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $40,458.06 or 1.00142548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.74 or 0.07558671 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,414.39 or 1.00034454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00053115 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

