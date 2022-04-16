Huobi BTC Trading 5% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $40,365.86 or 0.99803947 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $653,827.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.51 or 0.07492878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.67 or 0.99927105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

