Hush Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Hush has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.87 million and $406.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00358091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00094708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.