IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.78. 432,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,412. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.67.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.