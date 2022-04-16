Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 907.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

