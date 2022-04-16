Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00. The stock traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 538882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 509,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

