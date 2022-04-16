IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.