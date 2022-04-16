IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $250.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

