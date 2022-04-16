IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of American National Group worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,822,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1,556.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,115,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ANAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.17. 58,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

