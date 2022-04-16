IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 349,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

AFL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $65.33. 1,723,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

