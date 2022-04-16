IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,352 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 855,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

