IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $52.14. 8,407,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

