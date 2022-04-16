IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 22,096,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

