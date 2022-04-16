IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,661. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.53 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.36.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

