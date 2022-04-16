IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock worth $5,139,568. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,661. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

