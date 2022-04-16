IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 100,271 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,720,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 317,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,699. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.