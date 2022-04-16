IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

