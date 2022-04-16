IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $259.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

