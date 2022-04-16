IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

