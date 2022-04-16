InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

