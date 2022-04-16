Insider Buying: TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,249,996.52 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc acquired 158,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at $86,533,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.