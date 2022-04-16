Insider Buying: TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,249,996.52 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc acquired 158,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at $86,533,290.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
