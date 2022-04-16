Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £20,011.50 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($26,077.01).

Cohort stock opened at GBX 476 ($6.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 529.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.95 million and a P/E ratio of 42.12. Cohort plc has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 682 ($8.89).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

