Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe stock traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $420.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.85 and a 200-day moving average of $545.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.