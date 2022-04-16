Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.68. 3,977,452 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

