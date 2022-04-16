Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,923. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

