Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,034,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,858,628. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.