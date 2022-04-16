Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 301.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. 56,829,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,955,212. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $619.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.86.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

