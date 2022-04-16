Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,198,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

IT traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 475,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.07 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

