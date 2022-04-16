Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,190. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

