International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

