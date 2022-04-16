Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IIJIY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

